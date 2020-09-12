100 persons test positive for COVID19 in Poonch

At least 100 more cases of COVID19 were reported from this district on Saturday including 39 travelers, mostly from army and other security forces.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav said it was for the first time in the past more than six month that daily rise in number of corona cases touched three digit number.

“These cases include 39 travelers, mostly men from army and Border Security Force,” said the DC.

He said 61 local cases included 33 from Poonch, 25 from Mandi, 15 from Surankote and 27 from Mendhar. The DC appealed people to follow SOPs, use mask and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Next few days are going to be crucial now. any person having COVID symptoms is requested to get themselves tested,” said the DC.