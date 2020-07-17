12 new COVID 19 cases reported in Rajouri

With 12 fresh cases in the district reported on Friday, the total number of COVID19 related cases has climbed up to 344 out of which 235 are active cases now.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that 12 people have been tested positive in Rajouri district today.

“Seven travelers including five BSF personnel and two laborers returning from outside J&K have been tested positive and all were in quarantine facilities.” ADC said.

He added that five active contacts of earlier positive cases including one from red zone of Nagesh bridge, one from red zone Kewal in Budhal and one from red zone Darhal have been tested positive for Corona Virus.

“One police personnel from district police lines Rajouri and one teenage boy from Rajdhani village of Thanamandi tehsil of the district have also been tested positive for fatal virus.” ADC Rajouri further said.

On the other hand, District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh told Greater Kashmir that a partial relaxation in terms of opening of medicine shops that too on lane basis for alternate days has been ordered to ensure regular supply of medicine among passes.

“Directions are strict that social distancing will be mandatory and use of face mask is must. If we are making efforts to facilitate people than masses should also play their role of aware citizens as this entire fight is for their safety.” DM said.

“District Disaster Management Authority shall further review the situation in days to come and shall decide on any relaxation in vegetable shops opening but things purely depend on outcome of sample reports in next two days.” DM added.

Meanwhile, in its daily media bulletin, District Administration Rajouri informed that a total of 19975 samples have been taken in the district so far which include 1163 samples taken on Friday.

” 3886 reports are pending as of now with 344 person have been tested positive for fatal Corona Virus till today and 235 are still active cases and 108 others have recovered and one of the patient have died so far.” the official details revealed.

Meanwhile, authorities have made functional another COVID Care Center (CCC) in Rajouri district that has been established in Sunderbani area of the district.

“After number of active cases passed 200 mark on Thursday evening, authorities made CCC functional in Sunderbani while arrangements have also been put in place to establish a new CCC in Mother and Child Care building in Rajouri.” said officials.