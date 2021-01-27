12 years on, JU's Poonch campus building incomplete

Falling a victim of official apathy and paucity of funds, the building of Poonch campus of Jammu University is lying incomplete from last twelve years with no one from quarters concerned bothering to get the construction work resumed.

The locals and especially students have termed is as a non-serious approach of political leaders and administration of the district regarding the future of the youth belonging to Poonch district.

Official sources said that construction of Poonch campus building of Jammu university was started twelve years ago but the building is still not complete and the dream of thousands of students to pursue higher education in Poonch could not be realized.

The disruption of work on the university campus was for some reasons including paucity of funds.

Official sources however added that these things have nothing to do with reality and even if they did, officers concerned failed to resolve it even after twelve years.