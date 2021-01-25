Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Romesh Kessar
Nowshera,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 2:00 AM

13 injured in Nowshera minibus accident

At Least thirteen passengers got injured in a road accident that took place at Lamberi area of Nowshera.

Accident took place when a minibus  JK11 6311 was on way from Siot to Nowshera but it turned turtle on the road at Lamberi resulting in injuries to thirteen passengers.

The injured include Mino Devi wife of MadanLal resident of Lamberi, Parbato Devi wife of KrishanLal resident of Garan, Durga Devi wife of Jagdish Raj resident of Lamberi,

Ashita Sharma wife of Gulshan Kumar resident Lamberi, Sonia Devi wife of Sanju Kumar resident of Nowshera, Kamine Sharma daughter of Sanju Kumar resident of  Nowshera, SahilBakshi son of Rajesh Kumar resident of Dandsar, Tamanasharma daughter of Sham Lal resident of RajalThathi,  Mili Dutta daughter of KewalKrishan resident of MehtkaKalakote, LokhNath Sharma son of Gulab Chand resident of Lamberi, Sajad Ali son of SayedMohd resident of JabbaNowshera, Makhtoma Bi wife of Sayed Mohammad resident of JabbaRajal and Taniza Begum wife of Mohammad Younis resident of BajiMorhSolki. Police said that all the injured are under treatment in local hospitals.

