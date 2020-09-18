132 test positive in Rajouri,Poonch

132 persons tested positive in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu today. “A 75-year-old man died of COVID virus in Fazlabad village of Surankote. Recently, the deceased tested positive for coronavirus. He was in home isolation where he died,” said Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Raul Yadav.

The DC said that the numbers of new cases registered in the district were 57 which include 10 travelers and 47 locals. “Among locals, 14 are from Poonch, 8 from Mandi, 18 from Surankote and 17 from Mendhar,” he said. He informed that the total number of cases in the district is 1292 which include 770 active cases, 515 recoveries and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, in Rajouri district, 75 persons tested positive. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh said that 75 persons have tested positive. They include 22 from Rajouri, 18 from Kalakote, 12 from Sunderbani, 6 from Manjakote, 6 from Kandi, 4 from Darhal, 4 from Nowshera and 2 from Thanamandi.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) office and J&K Bank branch in Rajouri district have been sealed.