142 permits for nomads issued, renewed in Rajouri

The district authorities on Monday issued and renewed 142 permits of the nomads during special camps held here to facilitate their journey to upper reaches amid COVID19.

These camps were organised by tehsildarRajouri, SherazChowhan on the directions of the deputy commissioner Rajouri, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh.

To avoid the public gathering, the permits were received by the namardars and chowkidars of the areas concerned on behalf of the nomads.

The nomads with issued and renewed permits belong to villages Challas, Pullulian, IrwanKhetar, Thuddi, GurdhanBhalla, Gurdhan Pain, Kotedhera, Palam and Nagrota.