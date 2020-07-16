Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:12 AM

16 security personnel, Tehsildar test positive for COVID19 in Rajouri

Representational Pic
Rajouri district witnessed a surge in number of Covid19 cases on Thursday with 31 persons including a Tehsildar, a hotel manager, 16 security personnel and some officials of health department testing positive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, said, “Tehsildar Manjakote has tested positive.”

He further informed that four ITBP personnel, six police personnel, two IRP personnel and four BSF personnel have tested positive.

Three health officials from Nowshera who were in home isolation, one person from red zone of Darhal and one from red zone of Sunderbani have also tested positive.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, said that restrictions in parts of Rajouri district shall continue.

