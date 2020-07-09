18 test positive for COVID19 in Rajouri

As many as 18 persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday in district Rajouri, which witnessed surge in the number of infected cases on the the third consecutive day today.

Earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday, 17 and 23 persons tested positive for the virus respectively.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that a teenage boy hailing from ward 10 of Rajouri town has been tested positive.

“His name surfaced as an active contact of an already positive patient after which his sample was collected a few days ago and the same has tested positive today.” ADC said.

He added that town is already under lockdown, but after this case restrictions have been tightened further and any decision to impose red zone restrictions can be taken soon.

ADC Rajouri also said that three more person from Draj village of Kotranka have also been tested positive taking total number of patients in the village to 20.

17 persons from Draj village were tested positive on Wednesday also.

Alongside, one newly appointed nurse in GMC Associated hospital have also been tested positive for Corona virus whereas 13 person with travel history who include some army personnel, BSF personnel, students and laborers have tested positive with all were under quarantine.