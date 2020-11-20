19 trapped passengers rescued from Mughal Road

At least 19 persons including a child were rescued Thursday late night after their vehicles were trapped in snow on the Mughal Road.

The joint rescue operation was carried out by Army and Police.

An official said that the snowfall started in the area on Thursday evening after which movement of the vehicles was stopped. “But several vehicles were still crossing Pir Ki Gali Pass in the late evening and level of snow increased making it impossible for vehicles to ply,” the official said.

“Around half a dozen vehicles carrying 19 passengers were trapped near Pir Ki Gali in a snow-bound area after a rescue operation was launched,” he said.

The official said all the evacuated persons were shifted to a safer place.

“They were provided food and other logistics by the Army and Police,” the official said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the Mughal Road had been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall near Pir Ki Gali.