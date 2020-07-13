2 bikers injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway accident

Two young men riding a motorcycle were injured in an accident that took place at Muradpur on Jammu Rajouri highway.

Police said that accident took place on Monday afternoon when a motorcycle was on way to Kallar from Rajouri and it collided with a tipper during which both the bike riders got injured.

“Injured were were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri by the locals and from there one of the injured was referred to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment of his bone injuries.” the police officials said.

The injured have been identified as Tarun Kumar son of Daler Singh and Ravi Kumar son of Balbir Kumar, both resident of Dassal village of Rajouri and a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station.