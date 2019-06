Also Read | Army vehicle plunges into gorge; 13 injured

Two brothers were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge, here in Reasi district on Thursday.

Reports said that a tipper, JK02AH 4016, skidded off the Reasi-Salal road near a CRPF camp and plunged into a gorge. As a result, two men, identified as Karnail Singh and his brother Mohan Lal, sustained injuries.

The duo was shifted to District Hospital Reasi, from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.