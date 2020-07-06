2 BSF men, 2 cops test positive in Rajouri

Two personnel of Border Security Force (BSF), one personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and one Special Police Officer were among four persons who have tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that two BSF personnel have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The duo had returned from outside recently and their samples were collected which tested positive today,” he said.

He said during random sampling in red zone area of Peeri in Kotranka tehsil, one more Special Police Officer of JK Police has tested positive who came in contact with another SPO who also tested positive eight days back.

He informed that one personnel from JK Armed Police posted in Rajouri batallion has tested positive for CoronaVirus on Monday.

“He returned from Srinagar recently and was in quarantine,” he said.