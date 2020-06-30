2 cops among 3 test positive for COVID 19 in Rajouri

Three persons including two cops of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Wing on Tuesday tested positive for Corona virus infection in Rajouri district.

As per reports, the cops had hidden their travel history and now district administration is also mulling of taking an action against them in this regard.

Giving details about the latest infected persons, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that a civilian from Palma village of Rajouri, who had returned from Gujjaranwala area of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) was in administrative quarantine and has been tested positive on Tuesday.

He further said that two police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, who were posted in Kashmir, returned from there two days ago have also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

“Both the cops have been shifted to COVID care center.” ADC added.

The officer however informed that the administration is mulling of taking action against the affected police personnel as they befooled administration by hiding their travel history and also used some unfair means for which they managed to skip administrative quarantine and were at their homes.

“We are mulling strict action against the two as they not only violated the laid down norms and SOPs, but also put lives of other at risk.” said ADC.

“We have decided to take cognizance of the matter.” he added.