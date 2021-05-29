2 die, 60 test positive for Covid-19 in Rajouri

Two persons died while 60 tested positive for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Rajouri on Saturday, officials said.

On Friday, nine persons had lost their battle to Covid-19 in Rajouri district.

The deceased on Saturday were identified as a 55-year-old man from Panja Chowk and 59-year-old man from Sialsui village of Kalakote.

Of the 60 Covid-19 positive cases, 24 were from Darhal medical block, two from Kalakote, five from Kandi, seven from Nowshera, 15 from Manjakote and seven from Sunderbani.

On Friday, 102 people were found infected with viral infection.