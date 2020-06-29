2 from Rajouri drown in Jammu canal

Two persons including a teenage boy from here drowned in a canal at Jammu.

An official said the incident took place on Sunday evening night when three persons hailing from Palangarh village of Rajouri district, all relatives were returning from Jammu.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Tahi Mohammad, son of ShowkatHussain and 28-year-old Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz.

The official said, while on way to Rajouri, the trio decided to take a bath in Ranbir water canal a river at Bathera area on Jammu-Rajouri highway, which falls under the jurisdiction of police station KaluChak.

“Unfortunately they were washed away by strong currents of water,” he said.

While 25-year-old ArifIqbal managed to battle the water currents and retrun to the shore the other two persons got drowned.

While one body was recovered late on Sunday evening another body was recovered on Monday afternoon, said a family member of one of the deceased.

A pall of gloom descended upon the village when the bodies were taken there for the last rites. People from different walks of life have condoled the loss of two young lives.