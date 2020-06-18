2 girls killed, 6 injured in Rajouri mishaps

Two girls were killed while six others injured in two road accidents in Manjakote area of Rajouri district on Thursday. Police said the accident took place at Niali village of Manjakote where four persons were injured who were shifted to nearby medical facility. The 17-year-old Anisa Quyoom, daughter of Mohammad Quyoom, resident of Deri Ralyote was declared brought dead while three persons were referred to Rajouri hospital for specialised treatment. “Another injured girl identified as Mahmoona Akhter, daughter of Mohammad Razaq resident of Dheri Ralyote also succumbed to her injuries at GMC Rajouri,” police said. The other two injured are stated to be stable.

The second accident took place when a car JK11B 8480 fell into a gorge at Kalali village of Manjakote and four persons got injured.