'2 held with contraband drugs'

Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspected drug paddlers and recovered contraband drugs from their possession, here in Reasi.

The police said, “A checkpoint was established near Gran Morh, Reasi, under the supervision of Wasim Hamdani, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Reasi. During checking, a motorcycle, JK20 6435, coming from Jyotipuram towards Reasi was stopped.”

Upon searching the rider and the pillion, 600 capsules of Tramadol Hydrochloride (contraband drug) were recovered, they said.

The duo was arrested and an FIR has been registered.

The arrested men have been identified as Balkrishan and Malaap Singh.