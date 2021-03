Two persons were injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri on Wednesday.

Police said that an accident occurred at Bhimber Gali in Manjakote on the Jammu-Poonch highway when a car (JK02AW-3837) fell in a river.

“The driver identified as M H Shah, son of Sadiq Hussain Shah of Surankote was injured in the accident,” Police said.

In another accident, a pedestrian Muhammad Mahroof, son of Mohammad Rafiq of Topa Darhal was injured when he was hit at by a truck (JK21B-8584), Police said.