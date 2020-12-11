2 injured in Rajouri mishap

Two persons got injured in an accident that took place at Mohra village of Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

Police said that vehicle JK11C 1506 rolled down in a gorge at Mohra resulting injuries to 23 years old Sharooq Khan son of ghulam Mohi Din age and 24 years old Matloob Shah son of Haider Ali Shah resident of Larkuti village of Kotranka.

Both the injured were shifted to CHC Kandi and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Kandi police station with further investigation into the matter is going on.