Rajouri, Today's Paper
Rajouri,
December 11, 2020

2 injured in Rajouri mishap

Rajouri,
December 11, 2020
Representational Image

Two persons got injured in an accident that took place at Mohra village of Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

Police said that vehicle JK11C 1506 rolled down in a gorge at Mohra resulting injuries to 23 years old Sharooq Khan son of ghulam Mohi Din age and 24 years old Matloob Shah son of Haider Ali Shah resident of Larkuti village of Kotranka.

