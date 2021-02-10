2 injured in separate road mishaps in Rajouri

Two people got injured in two separate road accidents in Thanamandi and Darhal area of Rajouri district.

Accidents took place on Wednesday evening with both the injured are under treatment in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Police said that an Ecco vehicle JK11C 1348 met with an accident at Darra in Thanamandi after the vehicle turned turtle. “Driver Imtiaz Ahmed son of Shabir Ahmed resident of Darra got injured in the accident who has been hospitalized.” said police. The other accident took place at Budhkhnari of Darhal after a Tata Mobile JK11B 0663 skidded off the road. Driver Muhammad Taraf son of Mohammad Bashir got injured in the accident who has been hospitalized, said police.