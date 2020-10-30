2 killed, 2 injured in Arnas road mishap

Atleast two persons were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Arnas area of Reasi today.

Police said that the road mishap occurred when a Mahindra pickup vehicle (JK20A-7503) on its way from Reasi to Dhanour, rolled into a gorge near Police Post Dansal at Dharote.

In this road mishap, police said, two persons lost their lives and two others were injured critically. Police and locals immediately started the evacuation.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mohammed Abaas (28), son of Noor Hussain and Mohammed Latief (40), son of Mohammed Kasim resident of Dhanour tehsil Arnas.

Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Mohammed Shabir Ahmed (22), son of Mohammed Farid, resident of Dhanour tehsil Arnas and Mohammed Saleem (driver) (25), son of Jalal Din, resident of Dhanour tehsil Arnas. Inquest proceedings in this regard have been initiated.