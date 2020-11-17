2 killed, 4 injured in Rajouri highway accident

Two women were killed while four others wer injured in a car accident on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway here.

An official said the accident took place near Chowki Chouraha in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu when the car (JK02AE-6774) was on way from Mendhar area of Poonch to Jammu.

“The car plunged into gorge near a sharp turn, resulting in on the spot death of two women,” said the official.

The deceased have been identified as Sarwar Bi, wife of Muhammad Hussain of Banola, Mendhar and Zumart Bi, wife of Muhammad Naseer of Kasblari Mendhar.

The official said the four persons who were injured have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hussain; Parveen Akther, wife of Muhammad Azad; Ansh Mukhtar, son of Mukhtar Ahmed and Alesha Naseer, daughter of Muhammad Naseer.

The official said the injured were under treatment at a local hospital while bodies of the deceased have been handed over to relatives for the last rites.