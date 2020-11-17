Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:06 PM

2 killed, 4 injured in Rajouri highway accident

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:06 PM

Two women were killed while four others wer injured in a car accident on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway here.

An official said the accident took place near Chowki Chouraha in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu when the car (JK02AE-6774) was on way from Mendhar area of Poonch to Jammu.

Trending News
File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits army post in north Kashmir's Tanghdar

Representational Pic

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Photo

Scrutiny of nominations continue, many withdraw from contest in Kashmir

“The car plunged into gorge near a sharp turn, resulting in on the spot death of two women,” said the official.

The deceased have been identified as Sarwar Bi, wife of Muhammad Hussain of Banola, Mendhar and  Zumart Bi, wife of Muhammad Naseer of Kasblari Mendhar.

The official said the four persons who were injured have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, son of Muhammad Hussain; Parveen Akther, wife of Muhammad Azad; Ansh Mukhtar, son of Mukhtar Ahmed and Alesha Naseer, daughter of Muhammad Naseer.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Pakistan army targets border posts along IB in J&K's Kathua

File Photo/ GK

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

Representational Photo

Dhoni-led CSK most tweeted about team in IPL 2020

Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears safe, induces immune response, preliminary study finds

The official said the injured were under treatment at a local hospital while bodies of the deceased have been handed over to relatives for the last rites.

Related News