Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 12:40 AM

2 more COVID19 infected recover in Poonch, only 28 active cases

SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 12:40 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

With two more COVID-19 infected persons recovered from the infection, the number of active cases in Poonch district is only 28 now.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that two more Corona virus patients recovered on Friday taking total number of recoveries in the district to 123. “We have only 28 active cases left in the district who all are under treatment in respective centers of COVID care and we are hopeful of their recoveries in days to come.” DM Poonch Yadav added.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

He further said that one person infected with Corona virus had died so far in the district who was under quarantine in Samba and was shifted to GMC Jammu three weeks ago after deterioration of health, but he had died during treatment.

“We appeal people to cooperate us in all possible manner to bring the active cases number to minimal level.” DM Poonch further said. He also informed that on Thursday evening four new positive cases were reported in the district. They were all travelers.

“They included two police personnel from valley and two laborers who returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir.” said DM.

Related News