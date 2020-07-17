2 more COVID19 infected recover in Poonch, only 28 active cases

With two more COVID-19 infected persons recovered from the infection, the number of active cases in Poonch district is only 28 now.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that two more Corona virus patients recovered on Friday taking total number of recoveries in the district to 123. “We have only 28 active cases left in the district who all are under treatment in respective centers of COVID care and we are hopeful of their recoveries in days to come.” DM Poonch Yadav added.

He further said that one person infected with Corona virus had died so far in the district who was under quarantine in Samba and was shifted to GMC Jammu three weeks ago after deterioration of health, but he had died during treatment.

“We appeal people to cooperate us in all possible manner to bring the active cases number to minimal level.” DM Poonch further said. He also informed that on Thursday evening four new positive cases were reported in the district. They were all travelers.

“They included two police personnel from valley and two laborers who returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir.” said DM.