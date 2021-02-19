Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:19 AM

2 rocket shells destroyed in Rajouri village

Representational Photo

Security forces Friday destroyed two highly explosive rocket launcher shells recovered from a village of Manjakote in Rajouri district.

The shells were recovered from a militant hideout in Kalali village of Manjakote police station jurisdiction in Rajouri district this morning. Officials said that both the RPG shells were found lying in a militant hideout in rocks following which police team headed by SHO Manjakote and a team of Rashtriya Rifles battalion launched an operation.

“With the help of special squad, both the explosive shells were destroyed on the spot,” officials added.

