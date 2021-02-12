Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:35 AM

2 shops gutted in Rajouri

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:35 AM
Two different shops located in Rajouri main town got reduced to ashes in two separate incidents of fire breakout in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police said that at around 02 AM, fire broke out in the wholesale blanket shop of Mohammad Rabbani son of Qadar Khan. “Shop was located at ward 08 of town and it got reduced to ashes in the fire breakout incident.” said police.

Second incident took place at main city Chowk in Rajouri in which a watch house owned by Rakesh Bali son of Om Parkash Bali caught fire reportedly due to power wiring short circuit. “The entire shop got damaged in the incident causing loss worth lakhs to the owner.” police said.

