2 teachers manhandle traffic cop, suspended

The Education department here in Rajouri placed under suspension two of its teachers after an incident of manhandling of a traffic policeman.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Rajouri issued the suspension order of a teacher posted at Middle School Salole in Khawas zone and a teacher at Middle School Kalah Nadian in Darhal zone.

The order copy issued by CEO Rajouri reads that both the teachers were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by a traffic constable in Gujjar Mandi but the duo beat him up and also tried to crush him.

It reads that, pending inquiry, both the teachers had been placed under suspension with immediate effect with the concerned Zonal Education Officers being directed to charge-sheet them.