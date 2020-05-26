2 workers at hydropower plant injured in explosion

Two persons working at Kalani mini hydropower plant in Kalai area of this district were injured in an explosion on Tuesday.

The explosion is suspected to have taken place either due to oxygen cylinder or gas wielding cylinder. He said the incident took place yesterday evening after some persons were working inside the plant.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch Ramesh Angral said both the injured workers have been hospitalised.

“It seems the explosion was caused due to gas cylinders.” The SSP said. He said the investigation into the matter was going on.