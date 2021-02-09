Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:12 AM

20 youth complete course on CCTV networking

With an aim towards imparting skills and creating job opportunities for youths, the local Army unit conducted an accredited course on “CCTV Networking” at Youth Employment Guidance Node, Thanamandi from 11th of January to 9th of February under Sadbhavana.

Closing ceremony of CCTV Networking Course was held at Youth Employment Guidance Node, Thanamandi on Tuesday.

The course imparted skills related to CCTV Networking for youth from remote areas of Thanamandi and nearby villages. The course is certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

All the students have shown keen interest to learn and displayed great capability for self-employment ahead.

The Army is aligning its efforts to the initiatives of State and Central Government and is now focusing on conduct of accredited courses with proper certification which shall help them to optimally utilise the opportunities offered.

Youths and students of Thanamandi and nearby villages appreciated the efforts of Indian Army for conducting such courses and motivated them to excel in all activities.

