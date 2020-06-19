25 COVID19 patients recovery at Rajouri hospital

Twenty-five COVID19 patients were on Friday discharged from Government Medical College and Hospital here after their full recovery from the disease.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the patients for extending their full support to the administration during their “treatment.”

He said public safety was the priority of the administration and all necessary measures were being taken to mitigate sufferings of the people.

He said the need of the hour was to be more careful to remain safe from the fatal infection.

Of the 80 COVID19 cases 40 patients have been recovered so far and have been discharged for the hospitals.