Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 1:32 AM

3 constituencies of Rajouri, Poonch to go for voting today

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 1:32 AM

Under high risk of cross Line of Control shelling, three constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch districts will go for voting today with administration in both the districts have put in place a contingency plan to deal with shelling like situation.

Officials said that voting under sixth phase will be held in Doongi and Nowshera DDC constituencies and in Balakote DDC constituency of Poonch.

Trending News
Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

Representational Photo

38-year-old sanitary Inspector attempts suicide in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Additional Deputy Commissioner RajouriSher Singh said that there are 56 polling stations in total in Doongi DDC constituency out of which 09 are hyper sensitive and 15 are sensitive.

Besides, there are 65 polling stations in Nowshera constituency out of which 10 are hyper sensitive and 27 are sensitive.

“Amid apprehensions of untoward incidents in sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations, we have made elaborate and additional security arrangements in such polling stations.” ADC RajouriSher Singh said.

Latest News
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during his speech at the festival on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar

Festival of short films on Covid-19 held in Delhi

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on the other hand said that there are 52 polling stations in Balakote DDC constituency of Poonch district.

“All the polling parties were dispatched from a strong room and majority have reached the polling station.” Deputy Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, a contingency plan has also been devised by authorities to deal with shelling like situation on polling stations located along Line of Control.

Both Nowshera and Doongi DDC constituencies of Rajouri are on Line of Control with around two dozen polling stations are along LoC in the shelling zone.

“We have made a contingency plan to deal with the situation in case of shelling.” ADC Rajouri said.

Related News