3 constituencies of Rajouri, Poonch to go for voting today

Under high risk of cross Line of Control shelling, three constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch districts will go for voting today with administration in both the districts have put in place a contingency plan to deal with shelling like situation.

Officials said that voting under sixth phase will be held in Doongi and Nowshera DDC constituencies and in Balakote DDC constituency of Poonch.

Additional Deputy Commissioner RajouriSher Singh said that there are 56 polling stations in total in Doongi DDC constituency out of which 09 are hyper sensitive and 15 are sensitive.

Besides, there are 65 polling stations in Nowshera constituency out of which 10 are hyper sensitive and 27 are sensitive.

“Amid apprehensions of untoward incidents in sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations, we have made elaborate and additional security arrangements in such polling stations.” ADC RajouriSher Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on the other hand said that there are 52 polling stations in Balakote DDC constituency of Poonch district.

“All the polling parties were dispatched from a strong room and majority have reached the polling station.” Deputy Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, a contingency plan has also been devised by authorities to deal with shelling like situation on polling stations located along Line of Control.

Both Nowshera and Doongi DDC constituencies of Rajouri are on Line of Control with around two dozen polling stations are along LoC in the shelling zone.

“We have made a contingency plan to deal with the situation in case of shelling.” ADC Rajouri said.