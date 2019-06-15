Pir Panjal
BUKHTAIR KAZMI
Surankote,
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 12:57 AM

3 injured as car plunges into gorge

Three members of a family sustained injuries Saturday after a car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Madana village of Surankote in Poonch district.

The police said, “A car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the morning hours after the driver lost control.”

A large number of people and army personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, they said.

The three people were rescued and shifted to a local hospital, they said, adding that the injured have been identified as Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Nabna, his wife and son.

