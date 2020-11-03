3 injured in Darhal road mishap

Three persons were injured in a road accident that took place at Darhal town in Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.

Police said the accident occurred when a motorcycle (JK11-6732) hit a pedestrian Muhammad Younis, son of Ghulam Qadir of Khoriwali Darhal.

The motorcycle skidded with the motorcyclist Muhammad Bilal, son of Muhammad Younis of Ward 9 Rajouri and his pillion rider Umar Lone, son of Muhammad Aslam also getting injured in the accident, Police said.

“All the three injured have been hospitalised and a case registered at Darhal Police Station while the motorcycle involved in the accident was seized,” it said.