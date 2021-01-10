Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 11:21 PM

3 injured in Rajouri mishap

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 11:21 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Three men got injured in a tractor accident that took place at Chakli Dagani road of Rajouri.

Accident took place when a tractor on way to Dhanwan Chakli from highway side skidded off the road and three person including driver travelling over the vehicle got injured.

Trending News

'Illegal structures' come up on agricultural land in Baramulla

Representational Image

56-year-old teacher dies of 'cardiac arrest' in Bandipora

Representational Photo

Rice mill owner slips into conveyor belt, dies

Empanelled ReT aspirants stage demo, demand appointment orders

The injured have been identified as Ashish Kumar son of Sham Lal, Aakash Kumar son of Rajesh Kumar and Akash son of Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Dhanwan Chakli.

“Trio have been hospitalised and two among them are having serious injuries.” added police officials who said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station.

Related News