3 injured in Rajouri mishap

Three men got injured in a tractor accident that took place at Chakli Dagani road of Rajouri.

Accident took place when a tractor on way to Dhanwan Chakli from highway side skidded off the road and three person including driver travelling over the vehicle got injured.

The injured have been identified as Ashish Kumar son of Sham Lal, Aakash Kumar son of Rajesh Kumar and Akash son of Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Dhanwan Chakli.

“Trio have been hospitalised and two among them are having serious injuries.” added police officials who said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station.