3 killed as vehicle rolls down hill

Three men were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a hill, here in Mahore on Friday.

Reports said, “At about 5:30 pm on Friday, a dumper, JK19 5322, en route to Bathoie from Arnas skidded off the road and rolled around 200 hundred feet down the hill at Baja Morh, Jamalan. As a result, two men were killed on the spot and another one succumbed to injuries at the Community Health Centre, Mahore.”

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Delar Singh, 22-year-old Zakir Ahmed and 22-year-old Mohammad Saleem.

Police have started an investigation.

