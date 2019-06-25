3 officials suspended, 2 served explanations in Poonch

Also Read | 3 doctors among 17 officials found absent from duty

The district administration Tuesday suspended three officials and served explanations to two others for dereliction of duties during the ‘Back to Village’ initiative.

The order, issued from the office of District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, read, “Two in-charge lecturers, Zulifqar Ali and Rajinder Kumar Sharma, and lecturer Mohammad Ishaq have been placed under suspension as they remained absent from duty on June 24, assigned under Back to Village programme.”

Lecturer Nazakat Hussain and Headmaster Shokat Ali have been served explanations, as they reportedly reached late on their assigned duty.