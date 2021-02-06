Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:06 AM

3141 border bunkers coming up in Rajouri, 2636 completed: DC

Reviews pace of progress on remaining structures
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 2:06 AM
Construction of a community bunker left incomplete along LoC in Uri. GK Photo
Representational Pic

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan on Saturday convened a meeting with the concerned officers of the PWD and RDD to review the progress on the construction of the border bunkers in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Superintending Engineer PWD, ShahidLatief and Assistant Commissioner Development SushilKhajuria.

The meeting was informed that in all  3141 bunkers are coming up in the district, of which 2636 have been completed so far.

“Out of 1892 bunkers including 1745 individual and 147 community bunkers being constructed by the RDD, the work on 1497 bunkers is complete in all respects. The work on 93 is at foundation level, 195 at superstructure level, 82 at slab level, while construction of 25 bunkers is yet to start due to some local issues” the meeting was told.

It was further informed that out of 1241 bunkers including 1116 in Nowshera and 125 in Rajouri  being executed by the PWD, the work on 1139 bunkers is complete and rest are at different phases of  execution , while work on 24 bunkers is yet to be started.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to put in all possible efforts to ensure that the set targets are achieved well in time. He also asked them to maintain the quality while executing the works on the bunkers.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to ensure that the bunkers are provided to all the border inhabitants so that their lives are saved from the cross border shelling and work in double shifts to complete the work on rest of the bunkers in a time bound manner.

