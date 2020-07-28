Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:43 PM

32 new cases of COVID19 in Rajouri, Poonch

Representational Pic
At least 32 person including a Tehsildar on Tuesday tested positive for COVID19 in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav said four person from the districts tested positive for coronavirus. “They were all travelers and have been sent to administrative quarantine,” said Yadav.

He said they have imposed restrictions in several areas of Mendhar and Poonch to prevent further spread of the infection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Sher Singh said 28 person including a Tehsildar tested positive for COVID19 in Rajouri.

“A Tehsildar from Kalakote sub division has tested positive which is a cause of concern as many people used to visit his office in connection with issuance of domicile certificates,” Singh said.

Giving details, an official said four person each from Kalakote and Nowshera, three persons each from Sunderbani and Draj, one army porter from Samote Budhal and a soft drink distributor from Thanamandi were among 28 new cases from Rajouri.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said the area within the municipal limits of Kalakote was declared as red zone.

“Two traders from Rajouri town and two from Nowshera have been tested positive after which aggressive contact tracing has been started,” he said.

