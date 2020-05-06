Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 7, 2020, 12:34 AM

387 persons from outside reach Rajouri, quarantined

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 7, 2020, 12:34 AM
Representational Pic

The authorities here quarantined 387 persons who were evacuated from outside J&K and reached here on Wednesday.

A senior official said all the returnees belong to Rajouri and were stuck outside J&K. “They had registered themselves at official helpline numbers and were evacuated to Rajouri in government-run buses,” the official said.

Trending News

Civilian movement banned from 7 pm to 7 am

Guidelines for Kashmiri residents stranded outside

Ideas can't be chained, says PDP after Mehbooba's PSA extension

Advisor Khan reviews functioning of tourism deptt

Additional deputy commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said all the persons have been shifted to administrative quarantines after their samples were taken for COVID19 testing.

Related News