387 persons from outside reach Rajouri, quarantined

The authorities here quarantined 387 persons who were evacuated from outside J&K and reached here on Wednesday.

A senior official said all the returnees belong to Rajouri and were stuck outside J&K. “They had registered themselves at official helpline numbers and were evacuated to Rajouri in government-run buses,” the official said.

Additional deputy commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said all the persons have been shifted to administrative quarantines after their samples were taken for COVID19 testing.