4 govt buildings retrieved from encroachers in Rajouri

Continuing crackdown against encroachers, Rajouri district administration retrieved four government buildings from illegal occupants in two separate operations in the last 48 days.

A team of district administration Rajouri headed by Tehsildar Manjakote on Sunday got the buildings of Government Middle School (GMS) Thala Kakora and a veterinary dispensary in Manjakote, vacated. The complete exercise was carried out on the directions and supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan.

The Government Middle School Thala Kakora and the building of Veterinary (dispensary) Centre Manjakote were under illegal occupation for so many years.

“The buildings have been vacated and handed over to the concerned departments for further public use,” said Javid Ahmed Tehsildar Manjakote.

The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri said that the district administration was committed to reclaim all the government buildings, which had been encroached upon or under illegal possession.

On Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajesh K Shavan had claimed to have got two government buildings of the Health department vacated from illegal occupants.

The people during the recently held Public Grievances Redressal camp at Nowshera had apprised the Deputy Commissioner that the buildings of the two health institutions which included Primary Health Centre Dandesar and Primary Health Centre Dandani were complete in all respects but were under encroachment.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Deputy Commissioner immediately passed on instructions to the ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal to vacate the health institutions at the earliest.

The BMO, when contacted, informed that the said buildings were taken over and they would be made functional within two or three days along with all men and machinery.

People appreciated the intervention of the district administration in clearing the bottlenecks in the way of development and efficient public delivery system.

As of now 13 government buildings including panchayat ghar, Anganwari centers, schools, PHCs have been retrieved within a span of one month under this drive of district administration.