4 injured in Mendhar road accident

Four persons were injured after a Tata Sumo plunged in a gorge at Kasblari village of Mendhar in Poonch district.

Officials said that the accident took place at around 05:30 PM on Friday when the vehicle JK12 5072 on way to Kasblari from Mendhar skidded off the road and plunged in the gorge.

Three passengers and the driver were injured in the accident. They were moved to the hospital where they are under treatment.

The injured were identified as Makhmood Ahmed (driver) of Chungan Mendhar, Mohammad Farooq son of Wazir Mohammad of Chungan, Naseem Jaan wife of Mohammad Shaan of Barela and a six year old boy.

Police said a case was registered.

