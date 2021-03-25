4 injured in Rajouri mishap

Four persons were injured in a road accident at Bakhar on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

Police said that the accident took place Thursday evening when a car (JK11B-4200) coming from Jammu towards Rajouri collided with a Bolero vehicle (JK12A-2537) coming from the opposite direction.

It said that in the collision, four persons received minor injuries and were shifted to a local hospital where they received medical aid.

Police said that a case under FIR No 35/2021 under sections 279/337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dharamsal Police Station.