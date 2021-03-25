Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 12:14 AM

4 injured in Rajouri mishap

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 12:14 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Four persons were injured in a road accident at Bakhar on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

Police said that the accident took place Thursday evening when a car (JK11B-4200) coming from Jammu towards Rajouri collided with a Bolero vehicle (JK12A-2537) coming from the opposite direction.

Trending News

Arun Manhas given additional charge of DSEJ

Greater Kashmir

Land allotted year ago, construction on DIET Bandipora yet to start

Bootlegger arrested with 22 bottles of liquor in Sopore

Dist Dev Council meets in Bandipora

It said that in the collision, four persons received minor injuries and were shifted to a local hospital where they received medical aid.

Police said that a case under FIR No 35/2021 under sections 279/337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dharamsal Police Station.

Related News