4 months on, Mankote WSS remains shut

Four months have passed now with the main lift water supply scheme of Mankote village in Thandikassi area of Rajouri remaining shut after pipelines got damaged at two separate places in development works.

Locals from Mankote told Greater Kashmir that the lift water supply scheme of Mankote is the main source of tap water supply for villagers as the other scheme is of gravity water supply scheme starting from a natural well but water supplied through it is not adequate to meet our needs of masses.

The lift water supply starts from the water pumping station at Thandikassi from where water is pumped through the main raising line and is stored in the water reservoir and tank at MankoteKote from where it is supplied in half a dozen hamlets.

“Around four months ago, some pipes of main raising line got damaged in construction of bridge at SadhyalThandikassi while some pipes of raising line also got damaged in construction of road from village.” Kamal Sharma, a local resident of Mankote said.

He added that the water supply scheme has been lying close since then and the entire population of the area is either dependent on natural sources of water or on gravity water supply schemes which however is not of the capacity to fulfil the water related needs.

“Our lives are affected. Many a times officials of Jal Shakti (PHE) have been requested to repair the pipelines but all in vain as they are yet to come up with a proper reply to our grievance.” SubashChander, another local resident said.

He added that people of the area are law abiding and don’t resort to protests for which department is not paying much concern to their plight.

“Summer season is approaching and we request authorities to redress a grievance.” said Chander.

Meanwhile, officials said that tenders in this regard will be floated soon.

Jal Shakti Department will call short tenders soon, Additional DC RajouriSher Singh said.

Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, SarwarChowdhary meanwhile said that for temporary restoration of water supply scheme, repair of pipes will be carried out at both the places in days to come.