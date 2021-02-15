Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:35 AM

4 mortar shells recovered in Rajouri village

Security forces on Monday recovered at least four explosive shells from the forest area of Bhawani village in Rajouri’sNowshera tehsil.

Following this recovery, security forces seized the area and called in a specialised squad to destroy the shells.

Police officials said that during routine patrolling in the forest area of ward one of Bhawani forest range, a mortar shell was found lying after which an alert was issued. Forces searched the area. During searches, three more shells were found lying in the vicinity.

“A total of four shells have been recovered and the area has been cordoned, making it out of bounds for any kind of movement,” said officials.

They added that the  army’s special squad of bomb disposal was called in and shells would be destroyed by Tuesday afternoon.

