4 persons trapped in river rescued after 24 hours

Four persons who were trapped in a river in this district following incessant rains, were rescued after 24 hours on Friday.

An official said all the four persons had gone for collection of sand and stones from the river in Salhotri area along the Line of Control on Thursday morning when the water level in the river increased abruptly.

All the four persons got trapped following which a rescue operation was launched by police and locals, the official said. The operation was later joined by army.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Ramesh Angral said heavy rainfall and rise in water level in the river delayed the rescue operation on Thursday.

“On Friday morning, at around 6 am, the rescue teams of army and police assisted by locals rescued all four persons from the river,” the SSP said.