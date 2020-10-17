43 vehicles seized during drive against traffic violators in Rajouri, Poonch

Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Representational Pic

Traffic Police Rural Jammu launched a joint special drive on Saturday against the Traffic violators particularly indulging in visible offences in Rajouri and Poonch Districts. 

Teams under the supervision of Deputy SP Traffic, Mohammad Zubair Mirza laid nakas at various places across Rajouri and Poonch in which 220 vehicles were challaned and fine to the tune of Rs 77,700 was imposed on the violators, as per the New Motor Vehicle Act. 

Moreover, 43 vehicles were also seized during the drive and were handed over to concerned Police Stations.

