49 test positive in Rajouri, Poonch

As many as 49 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rajouri and Poonch districts today.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that 15 persons tested positive in the district including four from Poonch, two from Mandi, eight from Surankote and one from Mendhar.

He said that a total 1789 persons have tested positive, 892 recovered and 15 died so far in the district.

Yadav visited District Hospital Poonch and interacted with COVID19 positive patients. He also took stock of preparedness and working of ventilators. He said that four ventilators in DH Poonch are functional now.

“We were having problem with flow meter. Remaining ventilators will also be made functional soon,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that 34 new cases were reported in the district. “Among these, one was a traveller; 9 are from Darhal, 7 from Kalakote, 6 from Kandi, 5 from Sunderbani, 4 from Rajouri, 1 each from Nowshera and Thanamandi.”

The officer said that 388 RTPCR sample reports and 999 RAT reports have been received in the district on Wednesday.