Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 11:38 PM

49 test positive in Rajouri, Poonch

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 11:38 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

As many as 49 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rajouri and Poonch districts today.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that 15 persons tested positive in the district including four from Poonch, two from Mandi, eight from Surankote and one from Mendhar.

Trending News

Youth prevented from joining militancy: Police

Div Com reviews implementation of CSSs in Cantonment area

Ensure constant monitoring of home isolation patients: Dulloo

Representational Pic

2 factory units gutted in Sopore blaze

He said that a total 1789 persons have tested positive, 892 recovered and 15 died so far in the district.

Yadav visited District Hospital Poonch and interacted with COVID19 positive patients. He also took stock of preparedness and working of ventilators. He said that four ventilators in DH Poonch are functional now.

“We were having problem with flow meter. Remaining ventilators will also be made functional soon,” he said.

Latest News

RK correspondent's death widely condoled

Return of Kashmiri medical students to Pakistan | Masoodi expresses gratitude to Jaishankar

Unemployment at all time high in J&K: Sagar

DC reviews arrangements at shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said that 34 new cases were reported in the district. “Among these, one was a traveller; 9 are from Darhal, 7 from Kalakote, 6 from Kandi, 5 from Sunderbani, 4 from Rajouri, 1 each from Nowshera and Thanamandi.”

The officer said that 388 RTPCR sample reports and 999 RAT reports have been received in the district on Wednesday.

Related News