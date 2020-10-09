5 COVID deaths in Rajouri, Poonch

Five persons died due to COVID19 in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Friday, an official said.

The official said a 67-year-old trader from Rajouri town who was tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the neighboring Punjab died this morning. The official said the younger brother of the trader had also died of COVID19 a week ago.

The official said 60-year-old man, running a motorcycle mechanic shop at main bus stand Rajouri who was undergoing treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri also lost battle to COVID this morning.

He said a senior politician from Rajouri who was affiliated with Peoples Democratic Party too lost battle to the fatal infection today. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the neighboring Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said 32 persons were tested positive for the viral infection in the district today. He said those tested positive included 15 persons from Kalakote, seven from Rajouri, four from Thanamandi, two each from Darhal and Nowshera and one each from Sunderbani and Manjakote.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said two person from the district died due to coronavirus today.

“One of them was undergoing treatment at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar while another one was under treatment in GMC Jammu.” the DC said.