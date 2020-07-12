5 test positive in Rajouri

After witnessing surge in cases for four consecutive days, the district administration said only five fresh cases were reported on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said only five cases have been reported in the district on Sunday.

He said that aggressive contact tracing is going on.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said that Darhal, Kandi Kotranka, Rajouri town and Sunderbani have been shut with Darhal as red zones and Budhal market has also been closed.

“This has been done to avoid further spread of coronavirus.” he said.