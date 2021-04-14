Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
6 injured in Manjakote road mishap

At least six person sustained injuries in a road accident at Saroola road in Manjakote area of Rajouri on Wednesday.

Police said that the accident took place Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle (JK11E-6710) on its way from Saroola to Manjakote met with an accident at Takia Morh near Devthan Ziarat.

Police said that the six persons injured in the accident have been identified as Shameem Akhtar wife of Muhammad Shakeel, Sofia Kousar wife of Muhammad Shakeel, Khatooun Begum wife of Muhammad Iqbal, Khalida Kousar wife of Muhammad Kafeel, Tazeem Begum wife of Muhammad Akram and Sohana Kousar daughter of Muhammad Shakeel.

They are all under treatment at a local hospital while a case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Manjakote Police Station, Police said.

