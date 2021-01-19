Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 10:44 PM

6 injured in scuffle at Rehan

UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 10:44 PM
At least six people got injured in a scuffle that took place between driver, conductor of a minibus and some local boys in Rehan village of Rajouri located on Rajouri Kotranka road.

Police said to have taken cognizance of the matter in police station Kandi with all the six injured are receiving treatment in local hospital.

Police said that scuffle took place over some issue of minibus fare and both sides manhandled each other with blows and fist causing injuries to six people who have been identified as Nadeem Ahmed, Nazim Ahmed, Ibrar Ahmed, Amar Hussain, Mohammad Inam, Altaf Hussain.

